Pour Man’s Coffee pressing on with plan for former Bitsy’s

Signs indicate the coffee shop poised to go into the former Bitsy’s Flower Shop on Campus Court will be a Pour Man’s coffee shop.

A sign reading “Coffee Shop Coming Soon” appeared outside the Campus Court location the week before spring break. Shortly after, Pour Man’s began posting a photo countdown on its Instagram account that appears to be the interior of the store. Based on their photos and a look at the interior of Bitsy’s, it looks like Pour Man’s will open its first brick-and-mortar location across from the Hardin Administration building.

If so, the Pour Man’s coffee shop will be located across from campus, marking the first food and drink option on Campus Court in a generation.

The site has Been empty for more than a year, since former owner Iona May “Bitsy” Gregory closed her shop and sold the building to HIT Ventures LLC in March of 2016. At the time, ACU negotiated a right of first refusal to purchase the property if it were sold again.

Pour Man’s founders David Neill and Daniel Sotelo did not return emails seeking confirmation of their plans and declined to comment on whether they were moving into the space when asked in person.

Pour Man’s was featured in the Optimist in January 2017. Neill and Sotelo launched their coffee pop-up in May 2016 and have quickly grown to be a coffee favorite around town with their simple, stripped-down menu of only black coffee.