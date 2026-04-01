In a year where numerous cases of illegal sports betting have swept through both professional and collegiate athletics, comes the newest victim: ACU intramurals.

While early investigations into the length and frequency of bets are still in progress, one key discovery was made when looking into student finances. Seth Thompson, intramural director of the Faternity of Galaxy, has been accused of helping in the rigging of several basketball games in the winter season.

Thompson, a member of G1, is suspected of having accepted payment from Gamma Sigma Phi officers, including intramural director Luciano Tonelli. Throughout the season, GSP dominated Galaxy, earning wins in the Champ League Championship, pledge ball and in the mid-season matchup during rivalry night.

At this time, no comment has been made available by Thompson or Tonelli. The discovery was made after a source noticed Thompson’s Venmo transactions were set to “public.” After the Gammas 58-41 victory on Feb. 5, $156 was sent from a burner account titled “Sibling X.” After the championship on Feb. 24, an additional payment of $156 was made.

“It was weird,” a Nova said. “Before our pledgeball championship game against the siblings, Mr. Thompson came over and told us that a few of the typical starters would be seeing fewer minutes because of a ‘key matchup’ with the siblings. At first, I figured it was a joke because we had gotten that far with the same guys, and I wasn’t allowed to look him in the eyes. Once the game started, I realized he wasn’t kidding.”

The Novas were coming off a 46-35 loss to the Gob Squad and needed a win to truly be able to hold the “we’re better than you” sign, but fell well short. The Siblings beat them 51-36 while Cole Edgar dominated and showed everyone who the real Nova Master was.

“I think it’s possible they didn’t have their best guys on the floor when they should’ve been,” Edgar said. “It wouldn’t have mattered, though. They took a soft class this year, and those guys just can’t hoop like we can. Gammas on top.”

Following the Pledge Championship and the Kojies vs Siggies champ-league game, which is now being looked into as well, G1 squared off with GSP to finish rivalry night. Thompson found himself out of the starting lineup and instead played limited minutes from the bench. Through the first half, the Gammas held a big lead, but Galaxy wasn’t going to go down without a fight. In the second half, the Moonies showed up and attempted to take the lead. However, on numerous occasions, the Moonies drew within two possessions of the Gammas. They went on multiple runs, but they each ended the same: a Thompson turnover.

Late in the second half, Thompson had Jack Gordon wide open on the low block. Gordon, who had been completely shut down by Judson Voss, had worked his way open and was calling for the ball. However, Thompson elected to shoot it despite being blanketed by Kale Sage. He airballed, giving possession to GSP. The Gammas went down the floor, and Zed ‘Zedrick’ Carter knocked down a three in the face of Drew Page, putting a dagger in the hopes and dreams of the Moonies.

“I was wide open,” Gordon said. “Voss had been fouling me all game, and they didn’t call anything, but I finally got open. I don’t know why Seth didn’t pass it, but I kept telling the refs they weren’t calling it fair. ”

The two teams met one last time in the Champ League Championship just under three weeks later. Much like the first game, Thompson didn’t start for G1 and instead gave significant minutes to bench players.

While the Gammas led for the majority of the game, numerous turnovers and lazy defensive possessions limited any chance the Moonies had at a comeback. As a result, the Gammas took home the championship 58-47 and completed the pledgeball, rivalry night and Champ league Championship sweep.

“We’ve been focused on us,” GSP guard Elijah Brenning said. “Our one goal is to put the ball in the hoop, and we’ve done that. Sure, they got us in football, but we all know what really matters. We got that sweep, and they wish they could hang with us.”

As the investigation continues, it’s unclear what the future holds for both Thompson and Tonelli. Each is in their third year and could be up for re-election or promotion within the officer teams of their respective fraternities.

However, with the fog and rumors surrounding the season and what each will face regarding the point shaving allegations, one thing is for certain.

The Moonies never won.