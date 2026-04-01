PESSIMIST: Sub T-16, Lambert replaces cheer team after review

After months of anonymous complaints and what athletics officials are calling a “comprehensive spirit audit,” Abilene Christian University has announced that student organization Sub-T 16 will officially replace the cheer team at all home basketball games effective immediately.

“We looked at the data,” said Athletic Director Zach Lassiter, who declined to elaborate on what the data was. “Sub-T simply outperformed.”

The decision comes after multiple noise complaints were filed against the cheer team during this past season, with witnesses describing their performances as “too organized” and “aggressively peppy.” One anonymous faculty member, who attended three games this season, called the experience “deeply unsettling.”

“At one point, I made eye contact with one of them,” the faculty member said. “I haven’t been the same since.”

Sub-T members, for their part, were quick to accept their new role with humility and honor.

“We’ve been doing their job better than them for years,” KJ Long said. “It’s time for formal recognition. Also, we’re way louder.”

When asked if Sub-T had any formal cheerleading training, the member paused.

“We have passion,” Long said finally. “That’s essentially the same thing.”

In a surprise addition, recently retired State Representative Stan Lambert has announced he will be joining Sub-T for the upcoming season, effective upon his departure from public office.

“After 20 years in the Texas Legislature, I’ve learned one thing,” Lambert said in a prepared statement. “Nothing moves people like a good chant. Nothing. Not legislation. A chant.”

Lambert, who represented his district for two decades, confirmed he has already begun training for his new role, which he described as “mostly just learning when to yell and when to yell louder.”

Sources close to Lambert said he has been attending Sub-T meetings since announcing his retirement and has already suggested several procedural changes to how the group runs its pre-game warmups. The suggestions were tabled indefinitely.

“I’m aware of that,” Lambert said when informed his proposals had been tabled. “I’m going to keep making them anyway.”

The cheer team, when reached for comment, had little to say.

“We practiced for months,” said a visibly shaken cheer captain, who asked to remain anonymous. “Months. We had a whole routine. I just don’t get it.”

Sub-T has announced that a celebratory pep rally will be held in their honor, location and time to be determined. Lambert has already RSVP’d.