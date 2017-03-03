SRWC offers massages to students

The Student Wellness and Recreation Center will offer massages to students from 3 p.m.-5 p.m on Monday, Wednesday and Friday near the bouldering wall.

“We always wanted to add that additional component of wellness,” said Joel Swedlund, executive director of the SWRC. “The relaxation, the spiritual mindset, I feel like we do that in some ways in the rec center already, but this is something we’ve wanted to do and just the way we originally envisioned it didn’t pan out.”

Hannah Smith, a freshman kinesiology major from Bigfoot, approached Swedlund with the idea to start chair massages. Smith finished high school early and completed a 6-month program to become a certified masseuse before coming to ACU.

“I always loved rehabilitation and this was a way to do that without going through college,” Smith said. “So it kind of propelled me into that career earlier. I would love to be a sports medicine physician and I’m hoping I can use massage as a way to incorporate that.”

Swedlund said the SRWC prides itself on being open to suggestions and ideas in the rec center. With the closing of Pura Vida, the door opened to bring in Smith as a masseuse.

Students who would like to schedule a massage can call the SWRC office at (325)-829-6587.