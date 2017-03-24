Wildcat Stadium to feature reserved seating

With the Chuck Sitton Tower in place as the tallest building on campus and the upper bowl of seating taking shape in the brand new Wildcat Stadium, director of athletics Lee De Leon said season tickets will become available to the general public during the first week of April.

The seating of structure in Wildcat Stadium will be divided into several different types of seating. De Leon said there wasn’t anything but general seating options, even for season ticket holders at Shotwell Stadium and the department of athletics wants the fans to be able to enjoy the game however, they choose.

“We wanted to have options for everyone,” De Leon said.

The premium options include ten suite boxes, which De Leon said have already been sold out at $250,000 each. The suite price will give its donors naming rights to the area as well as the ability to watch games there for the first five years for free. These boxes will be located on the fourth floor and De Leon said there will be two more suites added on the fifth floor, which will be sold at $200,000 each.

On the third floor the stadium is set to have loge boxes, covered outdoor seating on the third floor. The eight loge boxes have also been sold.

The final option of premium seating will consist of 860 seats on the second floor in the three center sections on the west side of the stadium. These seats will go on sale the first week of April and be available to Wildcat Club members. De Leon said these will be the only folding chairs on the lower two levels as the rest of the general seating will be aluminum benches. Owners of these seats will also have access to a common area on the second floor of the Chuck Sitton Tower.

The remaining seats on the west side will be available for purchase by the general public in packages of $75 or $250.

“Everything at Shotwell was general admission, so the reserved seating section is going to be completely foreign to our fans, and that’s going to take a lot of educating how that looks,” De Leon said.

The seats on the east side will be available on a first come first serve basis and accessible to students, who will still be able to attend games with a student ID. Along with the seating structure, De Leon said as of now the university will not have to add any parking and students who live on-campus will be able to remain parked on campus on gamedays.