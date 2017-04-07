ASA hosts first gospel concert event

The African Student’s Association will host a night of praise and worship through music that is inspired by both African and American cultures.

ASA’s gospel fest, Voices of Africa, will be the first concert event put on by the organization. The music will include music from multiple languages and will include English translations. ASA will be joined with members from African churches in Abilene to contribute to their accuracy of traditional praise and worship. One of ACU’s own, Daren Hagood will also be performing with his spoken word and a song of his own.

“Everyone is invited to attend,” said David Mirambi, president of ASA and junior youth and family ministry major from the Democratic Republic of Congo. “I organized this show to spiritually impact everyone no matter who, what, and where you are from.”

Mirambi said that ASA has a goal of continuing positive relationships with the local African churches in order to gain a bigger, brighter picture on how praise and worship is done throughout Africa.

ASA’s intention with their first gospel show ever is to create a worship experience that makes the African community in Abilene feel at home, while also giving everyone else a new experience that they may have never had before.

“I want this event to bring the student body of different ethnicities together to worship.” said Prince Ofori-Nyadu, ASA chaplain and junior criminal justice major from Ghana. “This will show everyone that we are a Christian college that can come together as one and show a glimpse of what the kingdom of God will look like.”

ASA plans for this event to be successful and to become a tradition and part of ACU’s culture. The event will take place on April 7 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Gracepoint Church of Christ. Admission will be free and a Spiritual Formation Credit will be given to those who attend.