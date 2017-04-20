The Cabinet brings zip line to campus

The Cabinet hosted a zip line event outside the Hunter Welcome Center Thursday with Xtreme Zipline.

About 150 students participated in the free event. After signing a waiver, students could put on a harness, climb a set of stairs and ride to the ground on the mobile zipline.

“We are not targeting just social clubs, freshmen, or just seniors,” said Yam Saowatarnpong, Cabinet intern and senior advertising and public relations major from Thailand. “It’s an event for everybody.”

The Cabinet will host a neon dance for the end of the school year called “Light Up The Night” on May 5.