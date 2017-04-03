FilmFest awards unintentionally presented to non-ACU participants

Two FilmFest awards were unintentionally presented to two non-ACU students during the FilmFest gala on Friday.

During the gala, Best Sound Design was presented to Isaiah Garcia for Stalked and Best Visual Effects was presented to Christian Funderburk, Intergalactic Tales of the Delusional Mind.

Non-ACU students or non-ACU affiliated individuals are allowed to participate and collaborate with ACU students but they are ineligible for awards, said Katheryn Cansino, FilmFest advisor. A student is an individual enrolled in at least 12 hours of undergraduate classes or nine hours of graduate classes.

“After the awards ceremony it was brought to our attention that two awards were presented to two non-ACU student individuals,” Cansino said. “After verifying this information we reviewed the judges scores and presented awards to the highest scoring ACU students. These awards were presented at the FilmFest talkback session with the judges and filmmakers present the following morning.”

The two awards were then presented to Nathan Westfall for Best Sound Design on Heavy Metal Elevator, and Best Visual Effects to Ivan Righi for Sundown.

Below is the full official list of awards: