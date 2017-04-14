Jazz band prepares for modern jazz concert

ACU Swing Cats and Jazz Band host Fall Stomp in the Elks Grand Ballroom. (Photo by Lydia Lawson)

The jazz band will perform its final concert of the year Tuesday.

This jazz band performs in four different concerts all year including the Swing Cats performance in the first semester, a concert of their own later on in the first semester, performing for Sing Song, and their upcoming concert Tuesday.

Junior lead trombone player Geoffrey Driggers said the concert should be an impressive performance.

“This is usually the culmination of everything we’ve learned learned the whole year,” Driggers said. “Everyone who joined as a freshman now has a year of experience and we’re all basically at are best, so theoretically it should be the best concert of the year.”

The concert will include a modern style of jazz in eight different songs.

Jazz band director Dr. Michael Rogers said the songs in concert will vary.

“We’re mixing in all styles this time,” Rogers said. “We’ll have Latin beat with a lot of percussion, jazz rock, swing style, and a ballad.”

The concert will also feature associate music professor Samuel Cook, who will be singing along side the jazz band.

Cook will be performing Minnie the Moocher, a song written by Cab Calloway back in 1931, while the jazz band accompanies him.

Driggers said that having Cook perform in the concert is a big deal.

“He’s going to be amazing,” Driggers said. “He just had his own faculty recital and it was ridiculous. He’s going to come a do a completely different type of music with us and he’s going to kill it.”

The concert will be taking place in Cullen Auditorium starting at 7:30 p.m.