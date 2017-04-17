Pro-life group hosts country artists for benefit concert

ACU for Life will host country artist Kimberly Dunn for a concert called Sonder Friday at the lawn outside Chapel on the Hill. Tickets are $10 and all proceeds will go the Pregnancy Resources of Abilene.

Other performances from local musicians include Taylor Ochs and freshman Will Herridge.

ACU for Life has a goal to educate students about the pro-life movement and topics including abortion, euthanasia, cloning humans and stem cell research. They also serve as a support group for women facing an unplanned pregnancy.

Tori Wilson, co-president of ACU for Life and senior youth and family ministry major from Corpus Christi, said she wanted to throw a benefit concert before she graduated. She said she thought Pregnancy Resources of Abilene would be a good fit for the group’s mission. PRA provides free pregnancy testing, ultrasounds, emotional support and baby supplies to pregnant women.

“Our goal for this event is to not only make ourselves known more to ACU, but also to the community,” Wilson said.

Gabriela Ramos-Mata, co-president of ACU for Life, said the group got donors to sponsor the event so all the proceeds could be donated. Donors include Beltway Park, Sports Clips and Hashi.

“This is the first time it’s happened and we hope this becomes an annual event,” said Ramos-Mata, senior advertising and public relations major from the Woodlands.

The concert will take place Friday from 6-9 p.m. on the lawn in front of Chapel on the Hill.