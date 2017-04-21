Red Thread Movement to host annual fashion show

The Red Thread fashion show will raise money to prevent human trafficking April 25 at 6 p.m. at the rooftop of the Grace Museum.

The event costs $5 and will feature clothing from Eternal Threads and Betty & June. Jessica Jackson, the owner of Betty & June, said they have participated in the fashion show for five years, and are excited to continue this year.

“Anytime we can involve the local community and something as big as the Red Thread Movement, we love to,” Jackson said.

The Red Thread Movement was started by Brittany Partridge to raise awareness for human trafficking, specifically in Nepal, where the red bracelets are made by women. The group also meets for small-group chapels to write letters to women who have come out of human trafficking, watch informative films, discuss issues and thread the bracelets through paper to sell.

“Its kind of a way to, whenever you see the red bracelets, to know and be aware of the issue, but also allowing students to serve in any capacity that they can,” said Gabi Ramirez, the vice president of the Red Thread Movement. “Obviously we are just students and we can’t go and take women out of trafficking, but just inform the campus and the city of Abilene that this is a problem that is present not only internationally, but even in Texas.”

The fashion show offers students a way to get informed and hear about what Eternal Threads and the Red Thread Movement are all about. All of the proceeds from the event will go toward Eternal Threads, and each ticket comes with a red bracelet. Kathyrn Hamilton, the event coordinator through the Advertising and Public Relations Association, said this is for attendees to wear what they are supporting.

The event will feature booths from both Betty & June and Eternal Threads for students to purchase merchandise. In addition, there will be live music by Manny Lundy and Savannah Pybus as well as finger-foods and drinks from Beltway Coffee.

Overall, Ramirez said both the Red Thread Movement and the Ad/PR Association are a cool way to show the community how students are empowered on campus with a Christ-minded mentality of serving. Through the organizations and the fashion show, students are able to make a small difference without leaving Abilene.