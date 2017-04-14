Students rope their way through annual rodeo competition

The Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Club hosted the annual ACU Rodeo at the Expo Center on April 12. Students were able to compete in different events, including a Two-Step competition.
Video/editing by Laurel Drain
