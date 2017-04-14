Optimist
You are here: Home / Multimedia / Videos / Students rope their way through annual rodeo competition

Students rope their way through annual rodeo competition

by Leave a Comment

The Agriculture and Environmental Sciences Club hosted the annual ACU Rodeo at the Expo Center on April 12. Students were able to compete in different events, including a Two-Step competition.

 

Video/editing by Laurel Drain

Leave a Comment:

You are here: Home / Multimedia / Videos / Students rope their way through annual rodeo competition