Police Log: April 25 – May 02, 2017

Weekly Highlight Report:
04/25/2017 5:00 p.m.
Officers received a call of a person soliciting for money in the UCC parking lot. Officers found a longtime area resident selling raffle tickets; she agreed to leave.
04/26/2017 11:20 p.m.
Officers investigated a noise violation/loud party in the 1800 block of Lincoln. 3 ACU student tenants were identified and instructed to get control of their gathering and lower the volume. Complied and advised.
04/27/2017 4:25 p.m.
An officer investigated a hit-and-run occurred in the Sikes Hall parking lot
04/28/2017 09:50 a.m.
An area resident reported a suspicious male walking in an alley, 600 College; officers learned that the pedestrian lives in the 600 block of EN 18th and was simply out walking.
04/28/2017 1:09 p.m.
A student reported an attempted scam where a scammer sent overpayment for an online sale. Overpayment scams are common and result in victims’ accounts being comprised/emptied when the payment checks are proven fraudulent.
05/01/2017 08:15 a.m.
ACUPD officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 2400 block of Campus Ct; the victim reported being assaulted by a relative.
Weekly Statistics:
|911 CALL
|1
|ACCIDENT
|4
|ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY
|23
|ADVICE
|2
|ANIMAL CALL
|1
|ASSIST
|5
|BARRICADES
|6
|BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK
|11
|CHECK BUILDING
|263
|CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|1
|DISTURBANCE
|1
|DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE
|2
|ESCORT
|6
|FIRE
|1
|FOOT PATROL
|13
|FORGERY
|1
|FOUND PROPERTY
|8
|HIT & RUN
|1
|INFORMATION REPORT
|6
|INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP
|12
|LOST PROPERTY
|1
|MAINTENANCE UNIV ASSETS: CCTV
|6
|MAINTENANCE: UNIV ASSETS
|5
|MEDICAL EMERGENCY
|2
|MONITOR FACILITY/LOT
|6
|MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART
|4
|MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER
|2
|MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK
|4
|NOISE VIOLATION
|1
|OTHER
|4
|PARKING LOT PATROL
|29
|PARKING VIOLATION
|2
|PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE
|5
|PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL
|11
|PUBLIC SERVICE
|1
|RANDOM PATROL
|11
|REPORT WRITING
|22
|STAND BY
|1
|SUSPICIOUS PERSON
|4
|SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE
|1
|TRAFFIC HAZARD
|1
|TRAFFIC STOP
|1
|TRAINING
|1
|WELFARE CHECK
|1
Total: 494
Police Chief Tip of the Week:
ACUPD thanks everyone for a safe school year. Good luck with finals!
