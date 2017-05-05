Police Log: April 25 – May 02, 2017

Weekly Highlight Report:

04/25/2017 5:00 p.m.

Officers received a call of a person soliciting for money in the UCC parking lot. Officers found a longtime area resident selling raffle tickets; she agreed to leave.

04/26/2017 11:20 p.m.

Officers investigated a noise violation/loud party in the 1800 block of Lincoln. 3 ACU student tenants were identified and instructed to get control of their gathering and lower the volume. Complied and advised.

04/27/2017 4:25 p.m.

An officer investigated a hit-and-run occurred in the Sikes Hall parking lot

04/28/2017 09:50 a.m.

An area resident reported a suspicious male walking in an alley, 600 College; officers learned that the pedestrian lives in the 600 block of EN 18th and was simply out walking.

04/28/2017 1:09 p.m.

A student reported an attempted scam where a scammer sent overpayment for an online sale. Overpayment scams are common and result in victims’ accounts being comprised/emptied when the payment checks are proven fraudulent.

05/01/2017 08:15 a.m.

ACUPD officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 2400 block of Campus Ct; the victim reported being assaulted by a relative.

Weekly Statistics:

911 CALL 1 ACCIDENT 4 ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 23 ADVICE 2 ANIMAL CALL 1 ASSIST 5 BARRICADES 6 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 11 CHECK BUILDING 263 CRIMINAL TRESPASS 1 DISTURBANCE 1 DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE 2 ESCORT 6 FIRE 1 FOOT PATROL 13 FORGERY 1 FOUND PROPERTY 8 HIT & RUN 1 INFORMATION REPORT 6 INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 12 LOST PROPERTY 1 MAINTENANCE UNIV ASSETS: CCTV 6 MAINTENANCE: UNIV ASSETS 5 MEDICAL EMERGENCY 2 MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 6 MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 4 MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER 2 MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 4 NOISE VIOLATION 1 OTHER 4 PARKING LOT PATROL 29 PARKING VIOLATION 2 PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 5 PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 11 PUBLIC SERVICE 1 RANDOM PATROL 11 REPORT WRITING 22 STAND BY 1 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 4 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 1 TRAFFIC HAZARD 1 TRAFFIC STOP 1 TRAINING 1 WELFARE CHECK 1

Total: 494

Police Chief Tip of the Week:

ACUPD thanks everyone for a safe school year. Good luck with finals!