Police Log: April 25 – May 02, 2017

Weekly Highlight Report:

04/25/2017 5:00 p.m.

Officers received a call of a person soliciting for money in the UCC parking lot. Officers found a longtime area resident selling raffle tickets; she agreed to leave.

04/26/2017 11:20 p.m.

Officers investigated a noise violation/loud party in the 1800 block of Lincoln. 3 ACU student tenants were identified and instructed to get control of their gathering and lower the volume. Complied and advised.

04/27/2017 4:25 p.m.

An officer investigated a hit-and-run occurred in the Sikes Hall parking lot

04/28/2017 09:50 a.m.

An area resident reported a suspicious male walking in an alley, 600 College; officers learned that the pedestrian lives in the 600 block of EN 18th and was simply out walking.

04/28/2017 1:09 p.m.

A student reported an attempted scam where a scammer sent overpayment for an online sale. Overpayment scams are common and result in victims’ accounts being comprised/emptied when the payment checks are proven fraudulent.

05/01/2017 08:15 a.m.

ACUPD officers responded to a domestic violence call in the 2400 block of Campus Ct; the victim reported being assaulted by a relative.

Weekly Statistics:

911 CALL 1
ACCIDENT 4
ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 23
ADVICE 2
ANIMAL CALL 1
ASSIST 5
BARRICADES 6
BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 11
CHECK BUILDING 263
CRIMINAL TRESPASS 1
DISTURBANCE 1
DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE 2
ESCORT 6
FIRE 1
FOOT PATROL 13
FORGERY 1
FOUND PROPERTY 8
HIT & RUN 1
INFORMATION REPORT 6
INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 12
LOST PROPERTY 1
MAINTENANCE UNIV ASSETS: CCTV 6
MAINTENANCE: UNIV ASSETS 5
MEDICAL EMERGENCY 2
MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 6
MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 4
MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER 2
MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 4
NOISE VIOLATION 1
OTHER 4
PARKING LOT PATROL 29
PARKING VIOLATION 2
PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 5
PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 11
PUBLIC SERVICE 1
RANDOM PATROL 11
REPORT WRITING 22
STAND BY 1
SUSPICIOUS PERSON 4
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 1
TRAFFIC HAZARD 1
TRAFFIC STOP 1
TRAINING 1
WELFARE CHECK 1

Total: 494

Police Chief Tip of the Week:

ACUPD thanks everyone for a safe school year. Good luck with finals!

