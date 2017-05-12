SA chooses new cabinet officials

The Students’ Association executive cabinet hired a new executive administrator, chief communications officer and chief financial officer for the 2017-18 year.

Shelby Werderich, junior marketing major from Montgomery, will be executive administrator; Ty Kelley, junior information technology and management major from San Antonio, will serve as the CCO; and Alex Blanchet, junior financial management major from McKinney, will continue to serve as CFO after occupying the position this semester.

SA president Danny Burke, junior marketing major from Seymour, Indiana, said as far as abilities go, “there are two characteristics that stand out,” – “passion to serve and a willingness to learn.”

“Everyone that is in the cabinet has a heart for ACU and wants to follow Christ’s example by serving students,” Burke said. “Furthermore, the willingness to learn is a powerful foundation in order for us to maximize our strengths and grow in the areas we are weak.”

“I want to help make students feel special and appreciated by finding out what they want and catering some events and needs toward them,” Werderich said. “I’m hopeful that SA can make an impact in many students’ lives next year and help students understand that they are valued.”

Avory Rosenquist, freshman Christian ministry major from Irving, said she is confident in the newly appointed officials and is excited to see what SA as an organization has to offer for the coming school year under the new leadership.

“With Danny being a man after God’s own heart and knowing his intentions as president of SA is to bring our campus together, I have no doubt that the people chosen as members of his cabinet will reflect that as well,” Rosenquist said.