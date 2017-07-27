Movie complex to open in north Abilene

A 12-screen movie complex will open on the north side of Abilene Thursday, August 10.

The Cinemark complex located off E. Overland Trail will feature a large format screen called the Cinemark XD screen, said Frank Gonzales, marketing manager for Cinemark Theatres. Other amenities include electric reclining seats in all auditoriums, all reserved seating and D-BOX motion seating in two auditoriums.

Gonzales said it will provide the north side of Abilene a “state-of-the-art moviegoing experience.”

The complex will also have an expanded food menu and “a Coca-Cola Freestyle dispenser, capable of pouring hundreds of different drink combinations,” Gonzales said.

Movie tickets may be purchased online around August 4 or 5.

Note: A correction has been made to this story. The opening date was first published as August 19. The correct date is August 10.