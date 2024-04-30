Debate team excels at IPDA national championship tournament

At the International Public Debate Association’s National Championship Tournament (IPDA), ACU’s debate team ranked first in the nation in the IPDA sweepstakes. The team ranked second in both overall sweepstakes and scholastic sweepstakes.

The team’s achievements were further highlighted by individual triumphs, with three members claiming national championship titles.

Bryson Frank seized victory as the varsity division champion. Bryson and his partner, Thaddeus Stringer, dominated as the team IPDA champions. Emy Pablico also stood out as the champion novice speaker.

Frank, a junior international relations major from Plano, attributes his successes to his partner, team and opponent.

“I am really proud of Thaddeus for achieving his dream and becoming a national champion,” said Frank. “I could not have done any of this without him. And truly, my success comes from having the best team in the nation. My opponent was an amazing debater, and it was an honor to compete against her.”

Stringer, a senior global studies major from Houston, is equally grateful for his partnership with Frank.

“We trusted in our unique styles and the skills we have learned,” Stringer said. “More importantly, we supported each other inside and outside of round.”

The tournament, which took place at Mississippi State University, showcased the skills of collegiate debaters from across the nation. The competition saw 50 top schools and more than 350 competitors. Among them were 20 division one schools, highlighting the caliber of talent present.

This year, the IPDA style of the event attracted over 200 colleges and universities, marking it as the largest collegiate debate style in the country.

With a total of 29 awards, the ACU debate team of 15 students surpassed opponents such as SMU, GCU, and LSU. While Mississippi State University edged ahead in overall and scholastic sweepstakes, ACU’s dominance in team IPDA sweepstakes underscored their exceptional performance.

The remarkable success achieved at the tournament reflects individual talent, as well as the collective effort and perseverance of the entire team. After participating in debates for nearly a decade, Stringer encourages students to hone their skills by never giving up.

“Just stick with it,” Stringer said. “There were so many times I thought about quitting, but the process matters more than the result. Overall, I have learned much more in rounds I lost than in rounds I won.”

Students interested in joining the debate team may contact Sheila Ritchie, the director of forensics and debate coach, for opportunities to judge and debate.