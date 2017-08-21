Engineering department hosts solar eclipse watch party August 21, 2017 by Lauren Franco Leave a Comment The Department of Engineering and Physics hosted an eclipse-viewing event for the Abilene community on Monday. The eclipse, which reached 75% totality in Abilene, peaked at 1:03 p.m. Viewers watch the eclipse through certified glasses. The peak of the eclipse occurred at 1:03 p.m. (Photo by Lauren Franco) Shadows of the sun show through the trees during the eclipse. (Photo by Lauren Franco) A young girl views the eclipse through a telescope at an event hosted by the engineering and physics department. (Photo by Lauren Franco) Students and faculty view the solar eclipse at an event hosted by the Department of Engineering and Physics on Monday afternoon. (Photo by Lauren Franco) A reflection of the eclipse is projected by a telescope. (Photo by Lauren Franco) A group of eclipse viewers make shadows on the ground using their hands in an attempt to make cresent-shaped shadows. (Photo by Lauren Franco) A parent uses his eclipse glasses to view the historic solar eclipse. (Photo by Holly Dorn) A large crowd gathered in the McGlothlin Quad to view the eclipse Monday afternoon. The engineering department put on the event. (Photo by Holly Dorn) A student views the eclipse through a telescope provided by the engineering and physics department. (Photo by Holly Dorn)
