Strong recruiting class paying off for Wildcat soccer

The Wildcats are coming off yet another season where they contended for a regular season conference championship and come up just short. But ripe with new talent and returning experience at defense and in the midfield, the team could be prized for a breakout season in just its first year of postseason eligibility.

ACU plays Baylor this Friday in an exhibition game and UTSA Aug. 18 to officially begin its season. Here’s seniors Megan Baer and Chloe Fifer talking about the season ahead.

“As like a team preseason is a pretty important time to grow, it’s a great opportunity to play against a team like Baylor. Because at the end of it we just want to grow and learn a lot in the time we get to play them,” Baer said. “It’s already been so exciting to see them already in the rotation. They bring such a new energy and just watching them play Saturday, they’re so lively. And they’re ready to go. Like they came ready. And I don’t doubt that you’ll see a lot of them in our rotation. They play the same way and they can keep up, and I’m excited for them to get a lot of time.”

Fifer along with sophomore defensive midfielder Shay Johnson was named to the All-Southland Conference preseason teams.

“At first I was pretty nervous because we have so many new girls coming in so I wasn’t sure about the flow of the team and the chemistry. But so far it’s been going pretty well. I’m excited about the chemistry I’ve seen from the new girls and their potential, and I’m excited as a team moving forward,” Fifer said. “Well our season is going to be longer hopefully, since we can go to the tournament. And it’s already an exciting thing to think about right now. I’ve already been thinking about it and planning for it. So we’re definitely looking to be there and make ourselves known there.”

Picked third in the Southland Conference preseason poll, the team has a chance to become the first team in ACU history to both secure a spot in a conference postseason tournament, and potentially win the tournament. If that became the case, Fifer would no doubt get her wish of this team making themselves known.