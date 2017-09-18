Alumni Relations prepares for stadium grand opening

Alumni are traveling from all over as they gear up for their first taste of on-campus football at their former university.

Craig Fisher, director of alumni relations and annual projects, said alumni are traveling from across the state and the country. He said that he knows for certain that alumni will be visiting from Arkansas, Arizona and Kentucky with no doubts that some will travel further.

Fisher said the Office of Alumni Relations has been planning for Opening Day for a year and a half to give alumni the opportunity to reconnect with classmates and enjoy being back on campus.

Alumni Relations designed many of the weekend’s events with alumni in mind to make their first modern era on-campus football game a memorable one.

“We want them to see and experience the home football experience that they were not able to when they were students,” said Fisher. “They can experience ACU again in an all new way. While they’re here we want them to see the campus, expansion, and new buildings while also enjoying being back as they remember their favorite places … we want them to bring their children and show them the benefits of a unique education at ACU.”

An portion of the tailgate area will be set up specifically for alumni, faculty, staff, student life and fans. The portion of the tailgate south of the GATA fountain will have inflatables for children and teens.

“We didn’t plan any specific alumni-focused activities for this weekend because we want everyone to feel like they are a part of the ACU family,” said Samantha Adkins, talent management specialist and Gameday Committee member. “We know they want to connect with classmates and experience a little of student life now.”

This football season will feature more opportunities than ever before for alumni to reconnect and experience the how life is changing on campus.

“Our alumni are excited for this first year,” said Fisher. “It is a historic time and one that will provide even deeper and stronger connections with ACU and among the ACU community.”