Hispanos Unidos to host annual event Entra a la Plaza

Hispanos Unidos will host Entra a la Plaza from 6-9 p.m. Friday in the Hunter Welcome Center.

The annual event filled with music, street tacos and more will celebrate Hispanic heritage month. The Hispanos Unidos organization began on campus in 1991 with a purpose of providing representation and inclusion for Hispanic students. Entra a la Plaza is one of its most anticipated events of the year.

Hispanos Unidos member Gema Perez, sophomore art major from Houston, said she is most excited for the ambiance.

“I was really missing my culture,” Perez said. “Last year I skipped a Freshman Follies performance for this.”

This year the event is a part of Family Weekend and the members of Hispanos Unidos are preparing for their biggest turnout yet. They have made several changes to the festival in order to bring more insight into the different hispanic cultures represented at ACU.

Booths will be set up representing five individual Latin American countries. The booths emphasize the elements of each culture and highlight things like foods, dances, and clothes specific to that region.

“Our hope is that you leave with something you learned,” said Lisamarie Maldonado, president of Hispanos Unidos.

Maldanado, junior accounting major from Snyder, said she is looking forward to families of students seeing an inclusive and welcoming side of ACU.

Freshman Brittany Venegas, sophomore social work major from Cleveland, said she is eager to see all the Hispanic cultures come together.

“We are all so different,” said Venegas. “Entra a la Plaza is a way to celebrate these differences.”