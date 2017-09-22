Sing Song Host and Hostess Audition

The Sing Song Host and Hostess auditions will happen October 9 and 10.

Each participant will have three minutes to preform two songs with different tempos. On Monday night, the performer will audition in front of a panel of judges. The performer will use a track, live accompaniment, or play their own music.

“It’s a pretty intense process,” said Tom Craig director of student activities and productions. “We have a panel of ten to twelve judges. That includes three different pockets of people. So people from our professional team, people from here on campus, but the majority of the people are from off campus that don’t know anything about our students.”

After the auditions, participants will receive an email announcing who should attend the callbacks the next night. The auditions on Tuesday night are different from the Monday night audition. The participants will sing as a group and try different combinations of voices. They will also undergo some choreography exercises.

“We look at things such as blending and movement.” Craig said when asked what the judges would be looking for.

With this being Craig’s last year for Sing Song he is eager to see how the theme “For the Love of Sing Song” will play out. He said the theme is meant to be an open theme for clubs and classes to express the things they love about Sing Song.