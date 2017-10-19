Delta Theta alumna returns as Coming Home Court Queen

The Coming Home Court for 2017 will honor the class of 2007 nominees.

The Homecoming Queen of 2007 was Lindsay Jessup of Delta Theta, who will be coming from Santa Barbara, California. Since graduating with a Bachelors of Science in communication studies, she opened her own company called LJ Marketing Concepts, doing experience marketing and brand building for wineries, breweries and distilleries. She is also launching her own lifestyle brand, Wine Gypsy, as a clothing line and lifestyle blog.

While Jessup was at ACU, Delta Theta was suspended from campus, but she was part of the group that brought it back. Coming home, Jessup said she is proud of the girls who went through the same work she did.

“I’m thrilled that these ladies put in the hard work to do a deep dive self study of the club, secured amazing sponsors and recruited some amazing women to help bring Delta Theta back to life again,” Jessup said.

In her return to ACU, Jessup said she is excited to catch up with all of her old friends, and already has every moment of her time in Abilene planned out with different people. Alumni Relations Officer, Aubree Browning said being in the new stadium as opposed to Shotwell Stadium will bring a new level of excitement to coming “home.”

“It’s really cool to have the two courts stand side by side and think of all the life that has happened between the 10-year age difference,” Browning said. “The Coming Home Court has such a fun time reconnecting and thinking of their time here on campus. It is a very interesting combination of thinking back and looking forward.”