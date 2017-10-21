Frater Sodalis celebrates 75th anniversary

Frater Sodalis is celebrating their 75th Anniversary this year with a $75,000 scholarship fund in honor of a club sponsor.

The club was founded in 1943 and is the longest continuously standing men’s social club on campus that has never been banned nor suspended.

This year’s theme is ‘75th’ in honor of the 75th anniversary. Frats welcomed 35 sophomores and juniors to their brotherhood this year.

Vice President Garret Mayes, a junior, majoring in accounting from Willis, Texas said “This is a really exciting time for Frats in general, we have such a huge class and it is the 75th year, and I’m so glad that I am a part of it.”

Tim Yandell has been the sponsor from consecutive 25 years for Frater Sodalis. Yandell first pledged Frater Sodalis in the spring of 1983’ and served as Brat dad to his brotherhood.

Alumni from Frater Sodalis started a scholarship fund in honor of Yandell and his service of Frats.

“I pledged in 1992, and I have been friends with Tim for over 20 years. Several guys look up to him as a mentor and a friend.” Tyler Sparks, 1996 Frater Sodalis alum.

Yandell has made an impact on several of students and alumni’s lives. Ken Smalling, 1989 Frater Sodalis Alum said “Tim came back and has given 25 years of his time to meet these gentlemen to be a mentor to them, and a friend. Tim’s involvement in these men’s lives are incredible.”

Yandell has made his mark on campus, whether it came to raising funds for the renovation of the Larry “Satch” Sanders Intramural Fields back in 2004, to being an inspiring mentor to frats.

“Tim has a heart of servant leadership that you don’t see in a lot of people.” Smalling said.

The breakfast will be in celebratory of raising $75,000 in honor of their 75th anniversary on campus. The scholarship fund is available for one member that must be a junior or senior with a certain GPA, and they must be active in club.

“We are extremely excited for the opportunity to honor Tim for his many years of leadership and service to Frater Sodalis,” said 1998 graduate Steve Reynolds. “Tim has been a great friend and mentor to so many of us and I can’t think of a better way to show our appreciation. The Tim Yandell, Frater Sodalis Endowed Scholarship is the first of its kind for an ACU social club and just like Tim, it will support Frater Sodalis for years to come. We are grateful to all of the Frater Sodalis Alumni who contributed to make it a reality.”