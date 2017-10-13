Language department plans monster reading of Frankenstein

Students, faculty and administration will participate in a cover-to-cover reading of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein on Halloween in the Brown Library.

The event, organized by the Department of Language and Literature and the Brown Library, is the inaugural Cover2Cover Marathon and is intended to increase student reading on campus.

Dr. Todd Womble, assistant professor of language and literature, said he created the Cover2Cover reading event because he realized how impactful something like this could be for our campus.

“I saw that one of my past professors from UT-Arlington was putting on a reading event at the school for a book entitled Moby Dick, and I thought it would be really cool to do something like that on our campus,” said Womble.

Frankenstein will be read by 40 different readers in 15-minute increments. Readers will vary from sophomore students to faculty members and administrators, such as Dr. Phil Schubert, president of the university.

The novel will also be read in different languages. Some faculty members will read their section in German, French or Spanish.

“This is planned to be a fun event to share the joy of reading great literature with the campus community,” said Dr. Jeanine Varner, chair of the department. “We hope students and faculty alike drop by the first floor of the library for a few minutes and listen as we read aloud the great novel Frankenstein.”

Extra “Frankenstein novels will be available nearby for anyone who wants to follow along. Refreshments, treats and Halloween candy will be free to anyone who attends.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. on Oct. 31 on the first floor of the library.