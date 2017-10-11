Men’s rugby off to fast start

The Men’s Club Rugby team began competing under the department of athletics as a student organization just a semester ago, but has already found success this fall.

The team is 2-0 overall, and 1-0 in conference after a 27-26 victory over Southern Methodist University last weekend. This win came off a 12-5 over Trinity University to open the season.

Club President Juan Escobedo, who plays fly half which is essentially the team captain in rugby, said to see the team at this point after all the hard work put in to get to this point.

“We are 2-0 so far on the season and we plan on continuing a successful season through hard work and dedication on and off the pitch,” Escobedo said. “Also through every practice and hang out we get closer as a team and build our team chemistry, which helps connect players to passionately love the game of rugby.”

Escobedo also recognized club co-founder Aaron Pokluda, who plays lock for the team, as a standout player in the game against Trinity. The lock position is essentially a lineman in football, but is crucial in winning possession for the team in a scrum. Against SMU, Brian Switzenberg, who also plays lock earned player of the game recognition from Escobedo.

The team hopes to play seven more conference games this season, which will take them into November. But no matter how the team performs, Escobedo said he enjoys seeing the players become unified.

“Personally, I admire seeing the family grow and love rugby and its only love that comes dedication and desire to grow as a team,” Escobedo said.

The rugby team is back in action this weekend against the Abilene Men’s Rugby Club.