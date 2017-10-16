OMA to host pumpkin carving contest

The Office of Multicultural Affairs is preparing a first-time pumpkin carving contest, which will take place Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Prentice Ashford, the director of the Office of Multicultural Affairs said the Halloween activity will bring students and members of the organization together.

“A lot of people have surprisingly never carved pumpkins or don’t do it on a regular basis,” Ashford said. “I’ve done it every year that I can remember.”

Aleira Martin, sophomore advertising/public relations major from Fort Worth and intern for the Office of Multicultural Affairs, had a different kind of pumpkin-carving childhood. Unlike Ashford, she hasn’t carved a pumpkin since she was 10 years old.

Martin also said she hopes this will be more of a social event than just a pumpkin carving event. She also wants this to build more OMA membership, rather than just student group membership, such as the African Students’ Association or the Black Students Association.

“It’s not just for minority students, but it’s just for people who feel like they have another place to be themselves,” Martin said.

There will be 30 teams of two, although more than two people can be in a group, and the winners are decided by the crowd.

Amazon gift cards will be given to the winners. $10 will go to third place, $20 will go to second place and $30 will go to first place.