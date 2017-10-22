SLU wrecks homecoming for Wildcats

Southeastern Louisiana combined for a total of 443 rushing yards to run its way to a lopsided 56-21 victory over the Wildcats and add to their dominant season on the ground.

This was the Wildcats largest score margin in a loss this season, passing their 38-10 loss against Colorado State earlier in the season.

Head coach Adam Dorrel said he thinks the team was too focused on winning Homecoming and SLU came out of the gates fast.

“I don’t think it was a lack of intensity,” Dorrel said. “Guys were so cued in on winning homecoming, then that happens and everyone is sitting there asking, “What happened?’”

The Wildcats combined for a total of 293 yards offensively. Sophomore running back Tracy James was strong out of the backfield for ACU running for 99 yards and a touchdown.

Junior quarterback Dallas Sealey passed for only 105 yards, however, redshirt freshman quarterback Luke Anthony came in late in the fourth quarter and threw a three-yard touchdown to senior wide receiver Troy Grant.

Sophomore safety Bolu Onifade and senior linebacker Royce Moore led the team defensively with 11 tackles each. Moore also had 1.5 tackles for a loss and half a sack.

For the Lions, sophomore quarter back Lorenzo Nunez impressed with legs as he ran for 70 yards and three touchdowns.

Senior running back Eugene Bethea and redshirt junior Darren Johnson also ran well, both running for over 100 yards. Bethea gained most of his yards on one play when he ran for a 65-yard touchdown.

Senior defensive back Max Lyons was the defensive leader for the Lions with eight tackles, a tackle for a loss and a sack.

Dorrel said the running back by committee and the ability to have rested and effective legs each down, hurt his defense.

“They had fresh legs and we were pretty depleted on defense,” Dorrel said. “They kept rolling guys in there and it certainly makes a difference.”

With the loss, the Wildcats slip to 2-6 overall and 2-4 in Southland play, while the Lions improved to 5-3 overall and 5-1 in conference.

The Wildcats will have this weekend off, but will play Northwestern State in Louisiana Nov. 4.