Wildcats dominate first half in road victory

Junior quarterback Dallas Sealey ran for three touchdowns and threw for another one in the Wildcats 45-20 win against the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio.

This win gave the Wildcats their first victory on the road since 2014 when they defeated Stephen F. Austin 37-35.

The Wildcats now improve to 2-3 overall and avoid going under .500 with a 2-1 record in conference, while Incarnate Word slips to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in Southland play.

Head coach Adam Dorrel said his team was ready for road trip.

“I thought we had a great week of preparation,” Dorrel said. “I loved the energy and emotion we played with tonight, we had razor sharp focus early in the game.”

The Wildcats did most of its scoring in the second half going into halftime with a 35-6 lead. Incarnate Word won the second half 14-10, however, it wasn’t enough for the Cardinals come back and win.

Sealey also did all of his scoring in the first half and tacked on 306 pass yards to the Wildcats total of 447 offensive yards.

Redshirt freshman Luke Anthony came into the game in the fourth quarter and threw a 34-yard touchdown to sophomore wide receiver Justin Miller to cap off the scoring for ACU.

Senior wide receiver Troy Grant was also impressive racking up 77 yards and a touchdown.

The Wildcats gave up 237 yards defensively, including only 35 rushing yards on 19 attempts by the Cardinals. Senior linebacker Sam Denmark came up with an interception and sophomore cornerback Adonis Davis made an impressive forced fumble while junior cornerback Jamar Mack recovered the fumble.

For Incarnate Word, sophomore quarterback Sean Brophy led the offense with 202 yards, accounting for over three quarters of the team’s offense, and threw for two touchdowns.

Sealey said it was great to be on the winning side again.

“It’s huge, it feels good to get back into the win column.” Sealey said. “Last week we had a tough loss, so we prepared all week and it felt good to see all the hard work pay off.”

The Wildcats will be coming back home this Saturday to face McNeese, which will be aired on Eleven Sports at 7 p.m.