ASA culture show to highlight African history

The African Students Association is hosting the university’s first African culture show on Saturday Nov. 18.

ASA advertising and public relations officer Kalindizga Banda, said “The Source of My African Identity” culture show will feature people representing different African countries to display different aspects of their country, history and culture.

“We’re trying to be more intentional,” said Banda, sophomore architect and interior design major from Cedar Park, “[by] really educating people about the beauty and the differences and beauty of Africa and how it is represented differently from country to country and people to people.”

The event will include a panel made up of students from the different African regions who will answer questions from the public as well as performances from Rwanda, folk stories, a museum display, spoken word and African poetry.

“Africa is a continent not a country,” Banda said. “Having people come and see their peers talk about their experience in Africa or their perspective on what it’s like to be an African here in America or an African in general will be good for people to hear.”

President of ASA Grace-Kelly Muvunyi, said this is their first event to try and bring together many African cultures and countries – not just food and music.

“I want to present another part of our African culture aside from music and food,” said Muvunyi, junior nutrition major from Rwanda. “This event is really bringing us all together to show our cultures.”

At the event, the keynote speaker will be Laurent Nlemba, graduate student in divinity who has lived in three different African countries. Muvunyi said Nlemba will tie the event together.

“His speech will show that even though we are all different, according to the region we are from, we all have this ‘African Identity,’” Muvunyi said.

Muvunyi said she wants people to know how vast Africa is. She also said the best way for those who are interested in African culture is to talk to someone from Africa.

“I want people to be comfortable walking in and being in the African community,” Muvunyi said. “This event is for anybody and everybody, we hope we have a good turnout.”

“The Source of my African Identity” will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Chapel on the Hill. Admission is $3 and free for ASA members.

A spiritual formation credit will be available.