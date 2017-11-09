Ethnos celebrates 15th annual culture show

Ethnos is celebrating its 15th anniversary with their annual culture show themed, “Customs.” The first official culture show was in 1992, making this the 26th show. However, this year is the 15th year anniversary of it being given the name “Ethnos”. The show is produced by the International Students’ Association and showcases various forms of artistic expression from all over the world. The main organizers are advisor Veronica Whitt and a team of seven ISA officers including,

President: Cindy Lee, junior political science major from Guadalajara, Mexico

Vice President: Rina Iwakami, senior management major from Mito-shi, Japan

Secretary: Kristy Ng, sophomore management major from Plano

Treasurer: Olive Tuyishimire, sophomore engineering major from Abilene

Chaplin: Mafer Hernandez, sophomore marketing major from Guatemala City, Guatemala

Advertising/Public Relations Director: Grace Lim, senior psychology major from Sungai Petani, Malaysia

Sports Director: Ivan Anyaegbu, senior computer science major from Abilene

This year there are 16 acts, most of which are lead by some of our international students. In addition to ISA members, there are other ACU dance and step groups involved including Sanctify, Omega Dance Company, SHADES and Swing Cats. “For the past few years we have also invited the international students of Hardin Simmons University to be in the show,” Whitt said. “We also have the International Rescue Committee youth group and a group of African students from Abilene High who are joining us. All in all we have about 150 participants, including our organizers and volunteers.”

“Customs” will premiere starting at 7 p.m. on Nov. 10 and continue through Nov. 11 in Cullen Auditorium. Tickets will be sold at the door.