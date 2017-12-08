Cabinet to host music and coffee dead day event

The Cabinet is hosting Pop-up Coffee Shop on Dead Day for those students needing a break while studying for the final academic showdown of the semester – finals.

The event will occur between 2 and 4 p.m. on Dec. 11 in the Shore Art Gallery and is free for students.

Monks Coffee Shop will be catering for Pop-up Coffee Shop and plan on bringing their more popular drinks such as royal breves, tuxedo mochas, classic drip coffees and chai lattes “for those who don’t consider themselves coffee people,” said cabinet member Aleksa Vasquez, junior biology major from Wichita Falls.

Not only will free specialty coffee drinks be provided, but also live entertainment by student performers Michael Guillot, senior management major from San Antonio, and Weston Weast, sophomore music major from Edmond, Oklahoma.

“Students will be able stay for the entirety of the acoustic sessions or simply stop by to grab a cup, listen to a few songs, and then head to their next study group or review session as needed,” said Vasquez. “We understand students will be busy prepping for their final projects and tests so this event will be entirely come-and-go.”

