ACU’s response to NCAA’s coronavirus recruiting ban

The Department of Athletics is still working on a plan for recruiting in light of the NCAA’s temporary recruitment ban.

Athletic director Allen Ward said it was premature to talk more about how ACU coaches are moving forward in light of the dramatic impacts of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

“We have focused solely on student-athlete welfare matters,” Ward wrote in an email. “My coaches and I haven’t even had the opportunity to discuss recruiting beyond April 15th.”

The NCAA made a statement on March 13 which temporarily banned all Division 1 coaches from all in-person recruiting. The statement also recommended universities to suspend all unofficial and official student-athlete campus visits. This “dead period” will last until April 15, when the NCAA will reevaluate and decide on whether to end this period or extend it.

Despite this recent ban, many recruits have already committed to play for ACU. Some of these recruits include the University of Iowa transfer Peyton Mansell, along with many other students from the class of 2020.

