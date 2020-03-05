Enjoy your break and take time for yourself

It’s week eight of the semester which means only one thing, spring break is finally upon us.

As soon as Sing Song ended and we were back to our normal schedule of classes and studying, all we could think about is spring break 2020. Now spring break is a week long, so why not make the best of it?

A lot of us will be taking trips with either friends and family and that can be a really fun and relaxing time. Remember to be safe while traveling because this is a time where there will be a lot more cars on the road. Rotate drivers and take some rest if needed.

Traveling can be a lot of fun during spring break, but just remember to be safe. For those of you who are not traveling and are just staying home or even here in Abilene, take some time to relax and chill out for a bit. You’ve probably been on constant go-mode for the past eight weeks and this could be a time for you to take a break.

Try to not have an agenda for the first few days and not plan anything and see where the day takes you. Being in college, a lot of us tend to forget what sleep actually is. We’ve been staying up late working on projects, studying and dealing with Sing Song.

For a lot of us we need to try and get caught back up on our sleeping habits and try and get a healthy eight hours of sleep every night. Spring break is the perfect time for that. This could ultimately help us when we come back for the second part of the semester.

A good way to spend spring break is by spending time with family and old friends and enjoying their company. In college sometimes we don’t get to see our family as often as we would like, so spring break would be a great time to hang out with them and enjoy some quality time with them.

Now, there’s some of us who have no idea what to do with our spring break and don’t want to have to break the bank to go somewhere far. Why not try and grab some friends and just explore your home city or drive somewhere and do some exploring? Trust me, you will find something interesting to do and it can be fun. As we head into spring break, I pray that this is a restful time for you and that you’re able to have fun and come back refreshed and ready to finish the semester.