Online classes are not as effective as they seem

Taking classes from home can be really convenient, and online learning makes it easy to fit school into a busy schedule. But the real question is, are you actually learning as much as you would in a classroom?

I found out the hard way that just being in front of a screen does not always give you the full experience. I took a class, thinking it would be hands-on and in person, but instead, we were stuck doing assignments on a computer.

Without the professor there to explain things or show me where I could improve, it was really hard to know if I was learning anything at all. That’s when I realized that being in the classroom makes a big difference in understanding and staying on track.

I want to make it clear that I am not saying online classes are bad. They are helpful for some people, especially students who are working or cannot be on campus.

But studies show that most students learn better in a real classroom instead of just staring at a screen. When there is no professor present to explain things, especially in core classes, it can be hard to know if you are understanding the lesson.

Being in the classroom, hearing the discussion, and asking questions in real time makes the material click in a way that online classes often cannot replicate.

I went through that myself during my freshman year. We technically had to go to class, but the professor would lecture for a little bit, and then we would do our math problems on our devices alone.

It did not feel like I was being taught, and the professor insisted that if we had questions, we would have to figure it out ourselves. I felt like I was set up to fail because I could not get help when I needed it. Instead of learning, I was clicking through problems, hoping I did them right.

Being in person should mean getting hands-on help, not being stuck behind a screen. Even small things, like seeing how a professor solves a problem step by step or noticing the feedback they give to other students, can make a huge difference in understanding.

According to the National Library of Medicine and the National Center for Biotechnology Information, most students still learn better in person. The study showed that 60% of students preferred face-to-face classes and only 31% perfered remote learning.

First-year students especially want to be in the classroom, with 85 percent saying they learn better that way. And even though 77 percent of students liked not having to commute to campus, that did not change how they felt about actually learning.

Students pay attention better, ask more questions, and understand the lessons more when they are in person. The research also suggests that younger students benefit the most from classroom interaction because it provides structure, guidance, and immediate support that online formats often cannot fully offer.

ACU Dallas offers online options that help students who are working or cannot move to Abilene. They make it possible for people to earn a degree while juggling jobs or family.

ACU was named one of the nation’s Best Online Bachelor’s in Business Programs for 2024 by U.S. News and World Report. That shows the online Bachelor of Science in Business Management is a program that really prepares students to grow as leaders in their careers.

Online programs can definitely be high-quality and give students flexibility. But even with all the awards and recognition, nothing can replace being in a classroom where the professor is there to guide you and give immediate feedback.

For me, in-person learning helps with the understanding of the material and staying on track. Classroom environments encourage participation, accountability, and deeper engagement with the material, which are all essential for mastering difficult subjects.

Overall, online learning has its place and can be a helpful tool, but it should not completely replace in-person classes, especially for courses that require hands-on experience or active discussion. Students not only learn better in the classroom, but they also feel more confident in their understanding and more prepared to apply what they have learned.

Being in the room, interacting with teachers and classmates, and getting real-time feedback are all things that a screen cannot fully replicate. For me, and for many students, the classroom remains the best place to truly learn and grow.