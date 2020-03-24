Police Log: March 17- 24, 2020

03/17/2020 12:31 p.m.- BURGLARY OF RESIDENCE- ACU FACILITIES: ZOE PROPERTY EN 10th

The live-in caretaker of the ACU owned Zoe Property on EN 10th Street reported that someone kicked in the door to the residence and burglarized the house while he was at work, stealing several items. Investigation ongoing.

03/18/2020 2:19 p.m.- THEFT- ACU RESIDENCE HALL: DILLARD HALL

A student reported that someone stole her bicycle from the bike rack between 03/06/2020 – 03/18/2020. Investigation ongoing.

03/19/2020 3:30 p.m.- FORGERY- ADJUNCT AREA: 500 BLK EN 20TH ST

An ACU student reported that she received multiple checks from a person and deposited them into her account. She later learned the checks were fraudulent and that she had been scammed out of several hundred dollars.

03/20/2020 6:15 p.m.- BURGLARY OF RESIDENCE- ADJUNCT AREA: THE ARCH APTS

ACUPD and APD Officers responded to a burglary in progress at the Arch Apartments on Judge Ely. The caller reported hearing noises coming from another bedroom. Officers searched the apartment but found nothing unusual.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS: March 17- 24, 2020

MEDICAL EMERGENCY 1 MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 9 MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 1 MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 1 OTHER 2 PARKING LOT PATROL 19 PARKING VIOLATION 2 PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 10 PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 7 RANDOM PATROL 156 REPORT WRITING 11 SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT 4 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 3 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 2 THEFT 2 TRAFFIC HAZARD 1 TRAINING 5 VEHICLE COLLISION 1 WELFARE CHECK 2 911 2 ABANDONED VEHICLE 1 ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 25 ADVICE 1 ALARM 2 ANIMAL CALL 1 ATTEMPT TO LOCATE 1 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 11 BURGLARY (RESIDENCE) 2 CHECK BUILDING 295 CLERY 5 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1 ESCORT 1 FOOT PATROL 1 FORGERY 1 FOUND PROPERTY 1 INFORMATION REPORT 1 INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 11 LOST PROPERTY 1 MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS: CCTV 16

Total 619

POLICE CHIEF TIP OF THE WEEK

As everyone adjusts to working and learning remotely due to COVID-19, please remember that ACUPD is fully operational and here for you 24/7. Be alert and vigilant, reporting all suspicious activity to ACUPD immediately 325-674-2911.