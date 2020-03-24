Police Log: March 17- 24, 2020

03/17/2020 12:31 p.m.- BURGLARY OF RESIDENCE- ACU FACILITIES: ZOE PROPERTY EN 10th
The live-in caretaker of the ACU owned Zoe Property on EN 10th Street reported that someone kicked in the door to the residence and burglarized the house while he was at work, stealing several items. Investigation ongoing.
03/18/2020 2:19 p.m.- THEFT- ACU RESIDENCE HALL: DILLARD HALL
A student reported that someone stole her bicycle from the bike rack between 03/06/2020 – 03/18/2020. Investigation ongoing.
03/19/2020 3:30 p.m.- FORGERY- ADJUNCT AREA: 500 BLK EN 20TH ST
An ACU student reported that she received multiple checks from a person and deposited them into her account. She later learned the checks were fraudulent and that she had been scammed out of several hundred dollars.
03/20/2020 6:15 p.m.- BURGLARY OF RESIDENCE- ADJUNCT AREA: THE ARCH APTS
ACUPD and APD Officers responded to a burglary in progress at the Arch Apartments on Judge Ely. The caller reported hearing noises coming from another bedroom. Officers searched the apartment but found nothing unusual.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS: March 17- 24, 2020
|MEDICAL EMERGENCY
|1
|MONITOR FACILITY/LOT
|9
|MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART
|1
|MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK
|1
|OTHER
|2
|PARKING LOT PATROL
|19
|PARKING VIOLATION
|2
|PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE
|10
|PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL
|7
|RANDOM PATROL
|156
|REPORT WRITING
|11
|SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT
|4
|SUSPICIOUS PERSON
|3
|SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE
|2
|THEFT
|2
|TRAFFIC HAZARD
|1
|TRAINING
|5
|VEHICLE COLLISION
|1
|WELFARE CHECK
|2
|911
|2
|ABANDONED VEHICLE
|1
|ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY
|25
|ADVICE
|1
|ALARM
|2
|ANIMAL CALL
|1
|ATTEMPT TO LOCATE
|1
|BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK
|11
|BURGLARY (RESIDENCE)
|2
|CHECK BUILDING
|295
|CLERY
|5
|CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
|1
|ESCORT
|1
|FOOT PATROL
|1
|FORGERY
|1
|FOUND PROPERTY
|1
|INFORMATION REPORT
|1
|INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP
|11
|LOST PROPERTY
|1
|MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS: CCTV
|16
Total 619
POLICE CHIEF TIP OF THE WEEK
As everyone adjusts to working and learning remotely due to COVID-19, please remember that ACUPD is fully operational and here for you 24/7. Be alert and vigilant, reporting all suspicious activity to ACUPD immediately 325-674-2911.
