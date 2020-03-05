Res Life opens up new community assistant position

Residence Life will be opening up a new position of community assistant that will be implemented in the fall of 2021.

This position was created for the purpose of establishing a hospitable and safe environment for students living in residence halls as well as offer another way for students to earn an income. This position will recruit 36 students in all, with four per dorm.

The position is separate from the resident advisor position with the primary difference being they will establish a lobby presence in residence halls late at night till early in the morning, fill in the gap of hours seven days a week. In addition, this position will replace the current position of desk managers who are present from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The purpose of the position is Res Life’s initiative to further improve the experience of dorm residents. The position obligates those chosen to care for and look after residents in the late night to morning hours between 12 a.m. -5 a.m. in the lobby spaces. This includes acting as a mentor, engaging and forming relationships with residents, assist in programming, an emergency contact, as well as assisting the residence director in maintaining a clean and functional environment.

“We are really interested in creating an atmosphere within our residence halls that feels like home to our students,” said Shannon Kaczmarek, director of residence life.

In addition to administrative responsibilities, the CA will have a number of regular responsibilities, such as attending all CA staff training, maintaining the hall pantry, documenting students entering and leaving between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m., as well as reporting and following up with student concerns and needs.

“It’s expensive to come to school and it’s expensive to go to school anywhere, not just ACU and so we would like to provide any opportunity where we can to make that experience as meaningful as it can be, and we think working at Res Life is a way to do that,” said Scott Busby, assistant director of residence life.

Requirements for the position include a cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher, must be a junior, senior or graduate, a resident of at least three years after high school and in good standing with university administrative offices.

CA move-in occurs Aug. 16th with training beginning Aug. 19th.