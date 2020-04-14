ACU hires Jerrod Cook as track and field head coach

Construction will begin first with a new track and field and soccer stadium. (Via renderings)

Jerrod Cook has been named ACU’s new track and field head coach to lead the team in the 2021 season.

This announcement takes place after former head coach Lance Bingham accepted the head coaching job at Liberty University.

“It’s a great honor,” Cook said. “I’m very excited and feel extremely grateful to be able to be in this position. I’m looking forward to continuing great thing for ACU’s track and field program.”

Cook has been with the team for nearly 15 years, dating back to August of 2006. Before being named head coach, he was the team’s associate head coach.

“Time and wisdom have really helped me prepare for this time,” Cook said. “The people that have helped me along the way and helped me grow. God has brought great people into my life that have helped me in these years.”

Athletic Director Allen Ward said it was important to make this decision as soon as possible. Ward said he believes Cook is the right man for the job.

“With our students away from campus and the restrictions on travel and recruiting, I believe his appointment allows us to continue to move the track program forward in a positive direction and provide as much familiarity and reassurance as possible during this time,” Ward said. “At the same time, Jerrod will do a fantastic job leading our program next season.”

While Cook doesn’t plan on implementing any drastic changes, he’s focused on team unity and togetherness.

“I guess the biggest thing would be drawing the team closer, not that it hasn’t been, but especially with the times we’re going through,” Cook said. “Let’s cherish those moments, and continue to grow stronger together.”