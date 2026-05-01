Women’s tennis makes historic finish in WAC tournament

History was made for the women’s tennis team this season as the Wildcats advanced further than ever in the WAC tournament, finishing as the runner-up after a dominant semifinal win.

The team’s run was highlighted by a 4-0 sweep over Utah Tech, securing a spot in the championship match and marking a milestone moment for the program. While the Wildcats ultimately fell short in the final, the season was still one of the most successful in program history, defined by strong leadership, team chemistry and consistent performance throughout the year.

Head coach Bryan Rainwater said the season was especially meaningful because of the group of seniors who helped lead the team.

“It’s a special year with this team because of our four seniors,” Rainwater said. “Just a really special place in our heart in our family here with the team.”

He said the team’s growth throughout the season was one of the most rewarding aspects.

“By the end of the season, the girls came together, and really were a family, and I think that that’s the type of culture we’ve been wanting to build,” Rainwater said.

The wildcats met their expectations by reaching the final, though the goal was to go even further.

“Really good to be in the finals and have our best year was kind of our expectation,” he said.

Alice Klinteby, senior psychology major from Sweden, said the team’s experience and determination played a major role in its success.

“We have four seniors, so it’s like an older team, and I think all the seniors really wanted to do good in their last year,” Klinteby said. “We have a really great team that wants to work hard, and we’re always pushing each other, and I think that really transferred into this season.”

Klinteby described the semifinal win over Utah Tech as a defining moment.

“Everyone was nervous because we knew we could make it this time, but we trusted all the hard work we had been doing,” she said. “When we beat Utah Tech, of course, it felt great.”

With four seniors graduating, the wildcats will look different next season, but Rainwater said the program is already preparing for the future. He said he expects returning players and incoming freshmen to step into larger roles while continuing to build on the culture established this year.