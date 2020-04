Police Log: April 14- 21, 2020

04/15/2020 11:20 a.m.- BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE)- ADJUNCT AREA: 2200 BLK LINCOLN DR

A citizen reported that someone had burglarized his UNLOCKED vehicle overnight in the 2200 blk of Lincoln Dr. residence.

04/15/2020 9:35 p.m.- WELFARE CHECK- ADJUNCT AREA: 500 BLK EN 23RD ST

ACUPD assisted Abilene PD with a subject who was passed inside a vehicle with a gun in his lap. Officers unlocked the vehicle and retrieved the gun and arrested the subject.

04/16/2020 2:23 a.m.- DISTURBANCE- ADJUNCT AREA: 2100 BLK CEDAR CREST DR

ACUPD Officers responded to a homeowner detaining a person for trespassing at his residence. The subject was criminally trespassed from the property and released to a family member.

04/19/2020 3:15 p.m.- SUSPICIOUS PERSON- ACU FACILITIES: BIBLICAL STUDIES BUILDING

ACUPD Officers identified two non-students inside the Bible Bldg who gained access using a current student’s ACU ID Card.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

April 14- 21, 2020

911 CALL 1 ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 45 ALARM 1 ANIMAL CALL 2 BARRICADES 1 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 5 BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE) 1 CART PATROL 10 CHECK BUILDING 323 CLERY 5 DISCHARGE OF FIREARM 1 DISTURBANCE 2 DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE 1 ESCORT 2 FOOT PATROL 2 FOUND PROPERTY 3 INFORMATION REPORT 2 INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 8 MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS: CCTV 17 MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS 3 MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 6 MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 2 MOTORIST ASSISTS: OTHER 1 OTHER 4 PARKING LOT PATROL 33 PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 7 PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 8 RANDOM PATROL 16 RANDOM PATROL 16 RECKLESS DRIVING 1 REPORT WRITING 12 STAND BY 2 SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY 1 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 2 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 2 TRAINING 3 TRESPASSER 1 VEHICLE COLLISION 1 WELFARE CHECK 2

TOTAL 564



Police Chief Tip of The Week:

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. 90 percent of campus-based sexual assaults involve perpetrators known to the victim. Establish clear boundaries in relationships, never be afraid to be assertive in saying no. Contact ACUPD for helpful resources.