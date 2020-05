Police Log: April 21- 28, 2020

04/21/2020 5:10 p.m.- NOISE VIOLATION- ADJUNCT AREA: 500 BLK EN 19TH ST

A citizen reported hearing loud music in the area. Officers located the residence, tenants agreed to turn music down, no action taken.

04/23/2020 6:07 p.m.- DISCHARGE OF FIREARM- ADJUNCT AREA: 2600 BLK ROUNTREE DR

A citizen reported hearing shots fired near his residence. Officer checked the area and spoke with several people, locating no evidence of shots fired.

04/25/2020 12:29 a.m.- NOISE VIOLATION- ADJUNCT AREA: 600 BLK EN 23RD ST

A citizen reported hear loud talking in the area. Officer checked the area and located the subject who was talking loudly and advised him of the complaint and he went inside.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

April 21- 28, 2020

911 CALL 1 ABANDONED VEHICLE 3 ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 29 ADVICE 1 ALARM 1 ANIMAL CALL 1 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 7 CHECK BUILDING 293 CLERY 5 DIRECT TRAFFIC 1 DISCHARGE OF FIREARM 1 DISTURBANCE 1 DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE 1 FOUND PROPERTY 2 INFORMATION REPORT 1 INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 10 MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS: CCTV 12 MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS 3 MEDICAL EMERGENCY 3 MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 3 MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 1 MOTORIST ASSISTS: OTHER 1 NOISE VIOLATION 2 OTHER 5 PARKING LOT PATROL 23 PARKING VIOLATION 1 PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 4 PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 7 RANDOM PATROL 47 REPORT WRITING 10 REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP) 1 SUSPICIOUS PERSON 2 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 1 TRAFFIC STOP 1 TRAINING 6 TRESPASSER 1 VEHICLE COLLISION 3

TOTAL 498

POLICE CHIEF TIP OF THE WEEK:

Closing out Sexual Assault Awareness Month, if you are ever the victim of a sexual assault, contact police ASAP to insure recovery of evidence that can help convict your attacker. Call ACUPD 24/7 for help or resources.