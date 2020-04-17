Police Log: April 7 – 14, 2020

04/07/2020 8:15 a.m.- BURGLARY (BUSINESS)- ACU FACILITIES: ONSTEAD SCIENCE CENTER

ACUPD investigated an unlocked door at the Onstead Science Center and determined that a series of burglaries had occurred. Subsequent investigation resulted in the identification of the suspect and recovery of a large assortment of computers, electronics, and tools valued at over $7,000. Criminal charges pending.

04/07/2020 11:55 a.m.- DISTURBANCE- ADJUNCT AREA: 800 BLK EN 15TH ST

ACUPD assisted APD with a disturbance call involving a boyfriend assaulting his girlfriend. The boyfriend left prior to officers’ arrival.

04/08/2020 12:59 p.m. BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE)- ACU PARKING LOT: ELMER GRAY STADIUM LOT

A citizen reported he left his wallet in his unlocked vehicle while he exercised on the Lunsford Trail. Upon returning, the wallet was gone.

04/12/2020 6:50 a.m. THEFT- ACU PARKING LOT: MABEE-EDWARDS LOT

During routine patrol an ACUPD Officer located a bicycle laying in the grass area near Mabee-Edwards parking lot and determined that it had been stolen off of the bike racks near Edwards Hall. Bicycle was recovered.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

April 7th – 14th, 2020

911 CALL 3 ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 29 ANIMAL CALL 1 BICYCLE/SKATEBOARD CALL 1 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 12 BURGLARY (BUSINESS) 3 BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE) 1 CART PATROL 9 CHECK BUILDING 268 CLERY 5 DISABLED VEHICLE 1 DISCHARGE OF FIREARM 1 DISTURBANCE 1 FOUND PROPERTY 3 INFORMATION REPORT 2 INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 19 MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS: CCTV 24 MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS 4 MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 8 MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 1 OTHER 6 PARKING LOT PATROL 23 PARKING VIOLATION 2 PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 3 PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 7 PUBLIC SERVICE 1 RANDOM PATROL 111 REPORT WRITING 8 REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP) 1 SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY 1 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 1 THEFT 1 TRAINING 2 WELFARE CHECK 1

TOTAL 564

POLICE CHIEF TIP OF THE WEEK

ACUPD reminds everyone that as campus closures continue due to COVID-19, to be mindful of suspicious activity on or around campus and to report it to ACUPD immediately.