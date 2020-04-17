Police Log: April 7 – 14, 2020

04/07/2020 8:15 a.m.- BURGLARY (BUSINESS)- ACU FACILITIES: ONSTEAD SCIENCE CENTER
ACUPD investigated an unlocked door at the Onstead Science Center and determined that a series of burglaries had occurred. Subsequent investigation resulted in the identification of the suspect and recovery of a large assortment of computers, electronics, and tools valued at over $7,000. Criminal charges pending.
04/07/2020 11:55 a.m.- DISTURBANCE- ADJUNCT AREA: 800 BLK EN 15TH ST
ACUPD assisted APD with a disturbance call involving a boyfriend assaulting his girlfriend. The boyfriend left prior to officers’ arrival.
04/08/2020 12:59 p.m. BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE)- ACU PARKING LOT: ELMER GRAY STADIUM LOT
A citizen reported he left his wallet in his unlocked vehicle while he exercised on the Lunsford Trail. Upon returning, the wallet was gone.
04/12/2020 6:50 a.m. THEFT- ACU PARKING LOT: MABEE-EDWARDS LOT
During routine patrol an ACUPD Officer located a bicycle laying in the grass area near Mabee-Edwards parking lot and determined that it had been stolen off of the bike racks near Edwards Hall. Bicycle was recovered.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
April 7th – 14th, 2020
|911 CALL
|3
|ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY
|29
|ANIMAL CALL
|1
|BICYCLE/SKATEBOARD CALL
|1
|BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK
|12
|BURGLARY (BUSINESS)
|3
|BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE)
|1
|CART PATROL
|9
|CHECK BUILDING
|268
|CLERY
|5
|DISABLED VEHICLE
|1
|DISCHARGE OF FIREARM
|1
|DISTURBANCE
|1
|FOUND PROPERTY
|3
|INFORMATION REPORT
|2
|INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP
|19
|MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS: CCTV
|24
|MAINTENANCE: UNIVERSITY ASSETS
|4
|MONITOR FACILITY/LOT
|8
|MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART
|1
|OTHER
|6
|PARKING LOT PATROL
|23
|PARKING VIOLATION
|2
|PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE
|3
|PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL
|7
|PUBLIC SERVICE
|1
|RANDOM PATROL
|111
|REPORT WRITING
|8
|REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP)
|1
|SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
|1
|SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE
|1
|THEFT
|1
|TRAINING
|2
|WELFARE CHECK
|1
TOTAL 564
POLICE CHIEF TIP OF THE WEEK
ACUPD reminds everyone that as campus closures continue due to COVID-19, to be mindful of suspicious activity on or around campus and to report it to ACUPD immediately.
