Police Log: April 7 – 14, 2020

04/07/2020 8:15 a.m.- BURGLARY (BUSINESS)- ACU FACILITIES: ONSTEAD SCIENCE CENTER

ACUPD investigated an unlocked door at the Onstead Science Center and determined that a series of burglaries had occurred. Subsequent investigation resulted in the identification of the suspect and recovery of a large assortment of computers, electronics, and tools valued at over $7,000.  Criminal charges pending.

04/07/2020 11:55 a.m.- DISTURBANCE- ADJUNCT AREA: 800 BLK EN 15TH ST

ACUPD assisted APD with a disturbance call involving a boyfriend assaulting his girlfriend.  The boyfriend left prior to officers’ arrival.

04/08/2020 12:59 p.m. BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE)- ACU PARKING LOT: ELMER GRAY STADIUM LOT

A citizen reported he left his wallet in his unlocked vehicle while he exercised on the Lunsford Trail.  Upon returning, the wallet was gone.

04/12/2020 6:50 a.m. THEFT- ACU PARKING LOT: MABEE-EDWARDS LOT

During routine patrol an ACUPD Officer located a bicycle laying in the grass area near Mabee-Edwards parking lot and determined that it had been stolen off of the bike racks near Edwards Hall. Bicycle was recovered.

 

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

April 7th – 14th,  2020

911 CALL 3
ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 29
ANIMAL CALL 1
BICYCLE/SKATEBOARD CALL 1
BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 12
BURGLARY (BUSINESS) 3
BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE) 1
CART PATROL 9
CHECK BUILDING 268
CLERY 5
DISABLED VEHICLE 1
DISCHARGE OF FIREARM 1
DISTURBANCE 1
FOUND PROPERTY 3
INFORMATION REPORT 2
INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 19
MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS:  CCTV 24
MAINTENANCE:  UNIVERSITY ASSETS 4
MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 8
MOTORIST ASSIST:  JUMPSTART 1
OTHER 6
PARKING LOT PATROL 23
PARKING VIOLATION 2
PATROL VEHICLE:  MAINTENANCE 3
PATROL VEHICLE:  REFUEL 7
PUBLIC SERVICE 1
RANDOM PATROL 111
REPORT WRITING 8
REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP) 1
SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY 1
SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 1
THEFT 1
TRAINING 2
WELFARE CHECK 1

TOTAL 564

POLICE CHIEF TIP OF THE WEEK 

ACUPD reminds everyone that as campus closures continue due to COVID-19, to be mindful of suspicious activity on or around campus and to report it to ACUPD immediately.

