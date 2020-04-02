Police Log: March 24 – 31, 2020

03/24/2020 8:54 p.m.- ANIMAL CALL- ACU FACILITIES: LUNSFORD TRAIL

ACUPD responded to a citizen complaint of unleashed dogs on the Lunsford Trail. The dogs were located and found to be under control/command of the owner. No action.

03/25/2020 12:09 a.m.- FIREWORKS VIOLATION- ADJUNCT AREA: 1800 BLK LINCOLN DR

A citizen reported neighbors shooting off fireworks. ACUPD responded, located the violator, seized the fireworks and issued a Municipal Citation for the violation.

03/26/2020 7:24 a.m.- SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY- ADJUNCT AREA: 1300 BLK MONROE ST

A citizen reported her dogs were barking at the front door as if there was someone outside. Officers checked the area around her residence and the neighborhood. Unable to locate anyone.

03/26/2020 1:06 p.m.- ALCOHOL INCIDENT- ACU RESIDENCE HALL: MORRIS HALL

ACUPD seized alcohol that was found by the RD during a Health and Safety Inspection. The incident was documented and the alcohol was disposed of.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

March 24 – 31, 2020

ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY 38 ALARM 2 ALCOHOL INCIDENT 3 ANIMAL CALL 1 ASSIST 2 BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK 16 CART PATROL 5 CHECK BUILDING 287 CLERY 2 DISCHARGE OF FIREARM 2 DISTURBANCE 2 DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE 2 FIREWORK VIOLATION 2 FOOT PATROL 1 FOUND PROPERTY 2 INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP 10 LOST PROPERTY 2 MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS: CCTV 20 MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS 1 MONITOR FACILITY/LOT 5 MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART 2 MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK 3 OTHER 4 PARKING LOT PATROL 24 PARKING VIOLATION 2 PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE 13 PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL 9 PROWLER 1 RANDOM PATROL 119 REPORT WRITING 16 REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT) 1 REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP) 5 SEX OFFENSE 1 SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT 3 STOLEN VEHICLE 1 SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY 2 SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE 6 THEFT 4 TRAFFIC STOP 1 TRAINING 4

TOTAL 626



POLICE CHIEF TIP OF THE WEEK –

ACUPD encourages everyone to continue being mindful of shelter-in-place guidelines as our nation battles COVID-19. ACUPD is still operational 24/7 and here if you need anything.