Police Log: March 24 – 31, 2020

03/24/2020 8:54 p.m.- ANIMAL CALL- ACU FACILITIES: LUNSFORD TRAIL
ACUPD responded to a citizen complaint of unleashed dogs on the Lunsford Trail. The dogs were located and found to be under control/command of the owner. No action.
03/25/2020 12:09 a.m.- FIREWORKS VIOLATION- ADJUNCT AREA: 1800 BLK LINCOLN DR
A citizen reported neighbors shooting off fireworks. ACUPD responded, located the violator, seized the fireworks and issued a Municipal Citation for the violation.
03/26/2020 7:24 a.m.- SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY- ADJUNCT AREA: 1300 BLK MONROE ST
A citizen reported her dogs were barking at the front door as if there was someone outside. Officers checked the area around her residence and the neighborhood. Unable to locate anyone.
03/26/2020 1:06 p.m.- ALCOHOL INCIDENT- ACU RESIDENCE HALL: MORRIS HALL
ACUPD seized alcohol that was found by the RD during a Health and Safety Inspection. The incident was documented and the alcohol was disposed of.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
March 24 – 31, 2020
|ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY
|38
|ALARM
|2
|ALCOHOL INCIDENT
|3
|ANIMAL CALL
|1
|ASSIST
|2
|BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK
|16
|CART PATROL
|5
|CHECK BUILDING
|287
|CLERY
|2
|DISCHARGE OF FIREARM
|2
|DISTURBANCE
|2
|DRUG ACTIVITY/OFFENSE
|2
|FIREWORK VIOLATION
|2
|FOOT PATROL
|1
|FOUND PROPERTY
|2
|INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP
|10
|LOST PROPERTY
|2
|MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS: CCTV
|20
|MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS
|1
|MONITOR FACILITY/LOT
|5
|MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART
|2
|MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK
|3
|OTHER
|4
|PARKING LOT PATROL
|24
|PARKING VIOLATION
|2
|PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE
|13
|PATROL VEHICLE: REFUEL
|9
|PROWLER
|1
|RANDOM PATROL
|119
|REPORT WRITING
|16
|REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT)
|1
|REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW UP)
|5
|SEX OFFENSE
|1
|SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT
|3
|STOLEN VEHICLE
|1
|SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY
|2
|SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE
|6
|THEFT
|4
|TRAFFIC STOP
|1
|TRAINING
|4
TOTAL 626
POLICE CHIEF TIP OF THE WEEK –
ACUPD encourages everyone to continue being mindful of shelter-in-place guidelines as our nation battles COVID-19. ACUPD is still operational 24/7 and here if you need anything.
