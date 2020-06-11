ACU acquires University Park Apartments

ACU acquired University Park Apartments on the north corner of campus May 29, which is under the jurisdiction of Residence Life.

The purchase will provide more opportunities for students to live on campus during the school year and throughout the summer months.

“By enabling us to acquire this we hope to better accommodate our upperclassmen and graduate students,” Senior Vice President of Operations Kevin Campbell said. “University Park will be operated 12 months a year, so for any student that is needing additional accommodations over the summer or potentially even spring break or winter break, University Parks will be able to provide that option for those students.”

The university has been interested in acquiring the apartment complex before but recently was able to do so.

“It’s something that we’ve been interested in for a long time but needed the right time and resources and the financial opportunity to do something like that,” Residence Life Director Shannon Kaczmarek said. “I think that for quite some time ACU has been interested in being able to acquire that property and serve our students in a remarkable way through some additional on campus housing.”

Despite the beginning renovations, current students who live in University Park and those looking to apply can still do so.

“We already have a lot of students who live in University Park, and I think it will look like us continuing to try and house students through there,” Kazcmarek said. “I think a lot of what will happen is the students that are living in the next building to be renovated will likely be the students who are transitioned to the newly renovated space.”

Overall, Residence Life is seeking to create a space for the ACU culture to thrive in University Park Apartments.

“I think that our goal and our model around the way that we do housing through residence life is really founded upon our core belief that every person is created in the image of God and that they deserve a safe home to belong and grow in,” Kazcmarek said. “We’re really excited for the opportunity to serve our campus in this way.”