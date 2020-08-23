Optimist Overtime: Episode 3- Cases Rise As Students Return

Freshmen return to campus as new COVID-19 cases emerge; Wildcat Week adjusts to the pandemic climate and it doesn’t always make sense. This is “Optimist Overtime”.
Freshmen return to campus as new COVID-19 cases emerge; Wildcat Week adjusts to the pandemic climate and it doesn’t always make sense. This is “Optimist Overtime”.
- Editor-in-Chief and Sports Director
- ESPN Analyst for ESPN football and basketball
I'm a senior journalism major from Georgetown, Texas. I serve in several roles for the ACU JMC department. For years, I've had a passion in sports and news, and I'm pursing a career in sports broadcasting, along with any opportunity that presents itself in the media department.
Leave a Comment:
You must be logged in to post a comment.