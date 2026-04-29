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Emalee Romero, senior infielder from Eastvale, California, hits the ball into the outfield. (Photo by Daniel Rhodes)

Gallery: Softball falls in final home series against CBU

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Softball dropped its weekend series to California Baptist at Poly Wells Field, falling in all three games. The Wildcats were swept in Friday’s doubleheader, 13-0 and 10-3, before closing the series with a 10-0 loss Saturday in a run-rule-shortened game.

California Baptist used big innings throughout the weekend, including a seven-run third inning in Saturday’s finale, to maintain control of the series. ACU will travel to Utah Tech for its next matchup at 3 p.m. on Friday.

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You are here: Home / Multimedia / Photo Galleries / Gallery: Softball falls in final home series against CBU