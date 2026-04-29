Gallery: Softball falls in final home series against CBU

Emalee Romero, senior infielder from Eastvale, California, hits the ball into the outfield. (Photo by Daniel Rhodes)

Softball dropped its weekend series to California Baptist at Poly Wells Field, falling in all three games. The Wildcats were swept in Friday’s doubleheader, 13-0 and 10-3, before closing the series with a 10-0 loss Saturday in a run-rule-shortened game.

California Baptist used big innings throughout the weekend, including a seven-run third inning in Saturday’s finale, to maintain control of the series. ACU will travel to Utah Tech for its next matchup at 3 p.m. on Friday.