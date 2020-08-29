Optimist Overtime- Episode 4: How do we respond to Kenosha?

New cases are holding relatively steady during the first week of classes; Residence Life is in the early works of major projects and the shooting of Jacob Blake sparks new protests and riots across America.
- Editor-in-Chief and Sports Director
- ESPN Analyst for ESPN football and basketball
I'm a senior journalism major from Georgetown, Texas. I serve in several roles for the ACU JMC department. For years, I've had a passion in sports and news, and I'm pursing a career in sports broadcasting, along with any opportunity that presents itself in the media department.
