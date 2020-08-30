Police Log: Aug. 18-25, 2020

08/19/2020-10:50 a.m.-ARMED SUBJECT- 2800 Overland Trail
ACUPD responded to a homeless man who appeared to be armed with a firearm. Further investigation revealed to be in possession of the lower frame of a broken BB gun.
08/21/2020-7:08 a.m.-BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE)-900 Washington Blvd.
ACUPD responded to the area of Radford and Washington Blvd to discover clothes lying in the middle of the street. Further investigation revealed that a nearby vehicle had been burglarized.
08/22/2020-2:00 a.m.-DISTURBANCE/SHOTS FIRED-1600 Cedar Crest Dr.
ACUPD and APD both received multiple calls of a large party breaking up containing heavy traffic. Two gunshots were fired at a residence in the 1600 blk of Cedar Crest. Responding officers found that the party already dispersed but found one 9mm shell casing in the roadway.
08/23/2020-3:29 a.m.-PUBLIC INTOXICATION-McDonald’s
Officers responded to McDonald’s on Judge Ely in reference to a female passed out in her vehicle at the drive thru. Female was found to be intoxicated. She was arrested and transported to Taylor County Jail.
ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS
Monitor Facility/Lot-18
Motorist Assist: Jumpstart-5
Motorists Assist/Unlock-4
Noise Violation-1
Other-4
Parking Lot Patrol-34
Parking Violation-7
Patrol Vehicle: Maintenance-16
Patrol Vehicle: Refuel-8
Prowler-1
Public Service-3
Random Patrol-31
Report Writing-9
Report Writing/Case Report-4
Report Writing/Follow-up-3
Sex Offense-1
Special Assignment-2
Suspicious Activity-3
Suspicious Vehicle-1
Theft-3
Traffic Stop-2
Training-6
Vehicle Collision-3
Welfare Check-2
Abandoned Vehicle-1
Administrative Activity-70
Advice-1
Alarm-8
Armed Subject-3
Assist-2
Barricades-11
Building Lock/Unlock-20
Burglary/Motor Vehicle-2
Burglary/Residence-1
Check Building-254
Clery-8
Direct Traffic-1
Discharge Of Firearm-3
Disturbance-3
Escort-2
Foot Patrol-7
Found Property-5
Hazing-1
Information Report-2
Investigation Follow-Up-6
Lost Property-3
Maintenance/University Assets: CCTV-41
Medical Emergency-2
Missing Person-2
Leave a Comment:
You must be logged in to post a comment.