Police Log: Aug. 18-25, 2020

08/19/2020-10:50 a.m.-ARMED SUBJECT- 2800 Overland Trail

ACUPD responded to a homeless man who appeared to be armed with a firearm. Further investigation revealed to be in possession of the lower frame of a broken BB gun.

08/21/2020-7:08 a.m.-BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE)-900 Washington Blvd.

ACUPD responded to the area of Radford and Washington Blvd to discover clothes lying in the middle of the street. Further investigation revealed that a nearby vehicle had been burglarized.

08/22/2020-2:00 a.m.-DISTURBANCE/SHOTS FIRED-1600 Cedar Crest Dr.

ACUPD and APD both received multiple calls of a large party breaking up containing heavy traffic. Two gunshots were fired at a residence in the 1600 blk of Cedar Crest. Responding officers found that the party already dispersed but found one 9mm shell casing in the roadway.

08/23/2020-3:29 a.m.-PUBLIC INTOXICATION-McDonald’s

Officers responded to McDonald’s on Judge Ely in reference to a female passed out in her vehicle at the drive thru. Female was found to be intoxicated. She was arrested and transported to Taylor County Jail.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

Monitor Facility/Lot-18

Motorist Assist: Jumpstart-5

Motorists Assist/Unlock-4

Noise Violation-1

Other-4

Parking Lot Patrol-34

Parking Violation-7

Patrol Vehicle: Maintenance-16

Patrol Vehicle: Refuel-8

Prowler-1

Public Service-3

Random Patrol-31

Report Writing-9

Report Writing/Case Report-4

Report Writing/Follow-up-3

Sex Offense-1

Special Assignment-2

Suspicious Activity-3

Suspicious Vehicle-1

Theft-3

Traffic Stop-2

Training-6

Vehicle Collision-3

Welfare Check-2

Abandoned Vehicle-1

Administrative Activity-70

Advice-1

Alarm-8

Armed Subject-3

Assist-2

Barricades-11

Building Lock/Unlock-20

Burglary/Motor Vehicle-2

Burglary/Residence-1

Check Building-254

Clery-8

Direct Traffic-1

Discharge Of Firearm-3

Disturbance-3

Escort-2

Foot Patrol-7

Found Property-5

Hazing-1

Information Report-2

Investigation Follow-Up-6

Lost Property-3

Maintenance/University Assets: CCTV-41

Medical Emergency-2

Missing Person-2