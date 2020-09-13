New Bahama Buck’s coming to Abilene in 2021

Bahama Buck’s is looking to open a new location in Abilene in 2021 after frequent trips to ACU and the surrounding community.

The trailer is operated by Dodd Roberts, director of the Halbert Center for missions and global service. Roberts currently has one Bahama Buck’s location in San Angelo and plans to expand into Abilene along with Abilene Christian University’s Allen Ridge Project.

Luke Susud, a freshman business management major from Indianapolis, Indiana, can’t wait for the new location to open.

“I think it’d be awesome,” Susud said. “especially if it was really close to campus, or if maybe every Friday afternoon they brought that trailer to campus.”

Students will be able to order a variety of flavors of shaved ice from the mobile trailer, but if they want any of the other treats that Bahama Buck’s offers, they’ll have to go to the brick-and-mortar location.

For those who have never been to a Bahama Buck’s, Roberts insists that the “Bahama Mama Rama” is the way to go.

“You’ve got to get the Bahama Rama Mama,” Robert said. “Pick your flavor of snow, get the ‘BRM’; it’s great.”

Roberts doesn’t just plan on serving up shaved ice in Abilene. He has often used Bahama Buck’s as a tool to reach out and serve the San Angelo community.

“We try to be active [in the community] so that the community knows we’re there to support people in need,” Roberts said.

Since his first location opened in 2018, Roberts has used Bahama Buck’s to organize fundraisers for many causes in his community. He often puts on events supporting local recovery homes, veteran organizations and even local community members fighting cancer.

Roberts hopes to continue doing similar work in the Abilene community, as well as using the trailer to bring students shaved ice and to engage them with other people.

Students, faculty and staff alike can expect to see the new Bahama Buck’s location and its trailer within the next year.