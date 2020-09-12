Optimist Overtime: Episode 6- TikTok Follies

The university is reporting record enrollment for the third-consecutive year; Freshman Follies goes for TikTok and the worst of COVID-19 in Texas seems to be well in the past.
- Editor-in-Chief and Sports Director
- ESPN Analyst for ESPN football and basketball
I'm a senior journalism major from Georgetown, Texas. I serve in several roles for the ACU JMC department. For years, I've had a passion in sports and news, and I'm pursing a career in sports broadcasting, along with any opportunity that presents itself in the media department.
