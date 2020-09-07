Police Log: Aug. 25-Sept. 1, 2020

08/26/2020-9:55 a.m. -THEFT -500 BLK EN 16th Street

A citizen reported that someone had stolen his Schwinn 10-Speed (black in color) bicycle from the rear side of his residence. The theft occurred between 9 p.m. on 8/25/2020 and 9 a.m. on 8/26/2020.

08/27/2020-3:27 a.m. -DISTURBANCE -2400 BLK Madison Avenue

ACUPD and APD responded to a disturbance call and upon investigation, one of the individuals agreed to depart for the night.

08/28/2020-12:33 a.m. -PROWLER -1000 BLK Avenue F

ACUPD received a call from a citizen stating that they were hearing noises outside the residence. Officers walked around the residence and adjacent alley, but did not locate anyone.

08/28/2020-11:25 a.m. -THEFT -ACU FACILITIES: Onstead Science Center

A student reported the theft of his bicycle from the bike racks between Onstead and Halbert-Walling Center. Officers checked camera video from the area and found the suspect on video. Officers later located the suspect and the stolen bike on Ambler Avenue. The bike was seized and returned to the student. Arrest charges pending.

ACUPD ACTIVITY STATISTICS

MOTORIST ASSIST: OTHER-2

MOTORIST ASSIST: UNLOCK-7

NOISE VIOLATION-1

OTHER-5

PARKING LOT PATROL-26

PARKING VIOLATION-1

PATROL VEHICLE: MAINTENANCE-10

PATROL VEHICLE:REFUEL-8

PROWLER-2

PUBLIC SERVICE-2

RANDOM PATROL-34

RECKLESS DRIVING-2

REPORT WRITING-16

REPORT WRITING (CASE REPORT)-9

REPORT WRITING (FOLLOW-UP)-11

SPECIAL ASSIGNMENT-1

STALKING-1

STAND BY-1

SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY-5

SUSPICIOUS PERSON-4

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE-2

THEFT-2

TRAFFIC HAZARD-1

TRAFFIC STOP-1

TRAINING-8

WELFARE CHECK-11

ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIVITY-57

ADVICE-1

ALARM-6

ANIMAL CALL-2

ASSIST-4

ATTEMPT TO LOCATE-2

BARRICADES-1

BUILDING LOCK/UNLOCK-19

BURGLARY (MOTOR VEHICLE)-1

BURGLARY (RESIDENCE)-2

CHECK BUILDING-217

CLERY-5

CRIMINAL TRESPASS WARNING-2

DIRECT TRAFFIC-2

DISTURBANCE-8

ESCORT-5

FOOT PATROL-23

FOUND PROPERTY-5

HIT & RUN-3

INFORMATION REPORT-7

INVESTIGATION FOLLOW UP-23

MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS: CCTV-18

MAINTENANCE UNIVERSITY ASSETS-1

MEDICAL EMERGENCY-3

MONITOR FACILITY/LOT-17

MOTORIST ASSIST: JUMPSTART-7

Total: 504

POLICE TIP OF THE WEEK: Bike thefts have increased recently. Always lock your bike and report suspicious activities to ACUPD immediately.